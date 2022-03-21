Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

243,768 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

243,768KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8806388
  • Stock #: 1447
  • VIN: 2GCEK13C581127631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 243,768 KM

Vehicle Description

‘Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded 4X4 excellent WORK or PLAY come fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
