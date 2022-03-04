2008 Chrysler Sebring

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8620751

8620751 Stock #: 690

690 VIN: 1C3LC55R28N258399

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 127,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

