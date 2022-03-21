$8,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Chrysler Sebring
"Holy COW 127K"clean NO ACCIDENTS+FREE 6M warranty
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
127,901KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8763473
- Stock #: 690
- VIN: 1C3LC55R28N258399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 127,901 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS in SHOW ROOM condition & LOOK & RUNS like new. Fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
