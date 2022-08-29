$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2008 Chrysler Sebring
2008 Chrysler Sebring
"Hard TOP convertible"certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
127,865KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9235693
- Stock #: 692
- VIN: 1C3LC65M88N267859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 127,865 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS convertible with HARD TOP excellent WINTER/SUMMER car fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1