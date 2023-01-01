Menu
2008 Chrysler Sebring

127,865 KM

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

127,865KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9638845
  • Stock #: 690
  • VIN: 1C3LC55R28N258399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 127,865 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS in SHOW ROOM condition & LOOK & RUNS like new. Fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6M WARRANTY

