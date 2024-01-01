Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (hst. & Lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).   www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2008 Dodge Avenger

204,062 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Dodge Avenger

"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6m warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Avenger

"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6m warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1710254460
  2. 1710254467
  3. 1710254472
  4. 1710254478
  5. 1710254484
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
204,062KM
Used
VIN 1B3LC56R98N115879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,062 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (hst. & Lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).   www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2005 Ford Econoline
2005 Ford Econoline "WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty 227,894 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan "WOW luxury SEAT 7" certified + FREE 6 warranty 174,702 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA6
2009 Mazda MAZDA6 "LOOKS run like NEW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 366,912 KM $3,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Avenger