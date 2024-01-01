$8,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Dakota
"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
198,949KM
Used
VIN 1D7HW48N98S504979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,949 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS (minor glass damage) 4X4 SPORT excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
