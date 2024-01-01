Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS (minor glass damage) 4X4 SPORT excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2008 Dodge Dakota

198,949 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Dakota

"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2008 Dodge Dakota

"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

198,949KM
Used
VIN 1D7HW48N98S504979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1519
  • Mileage 198,949 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS (minor glass damage) 4X4 SPORT excellent for WORK or PLAY comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2008 Dodge Dakota