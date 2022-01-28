$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
"Holy COW" *clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty*
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
228,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8235015
- Stock #: 677
- VIN: 2D8HN44H88R643887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,100 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS easily SEAT 7 loaded come fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
