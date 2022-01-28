Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

228,100 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

"Holy COW" *clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty*

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

"Holy COW" *clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty*

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

228,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8235015
  • Stock #: 677
  • VIN: 2D8HN44H88R643887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,100 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS easily SEAT 7 loaded come fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2008 Dodge Grand Car...
 228,100 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2009 Cadillac CTS "W...
 234,446 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rio "Gas MI...
 185,825 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory