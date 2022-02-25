$5,999+ tax & licensing
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2008 Dodge Nitro
"Holy COW" clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
226,497KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8433870
- VIN: 1D8GU28K58W174094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 680
- Mileage 226,497 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded 4X4 excellent for WORK or PLAY comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
