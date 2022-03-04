$5,999+ tax & licensing
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2008 Dodge Nitro
"Holy COW" clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
226,497KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8620712
- Stock #: 680
- VIN: 1D8GU28K58W174094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 226,497 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded 4X4 excellent for WORK or PLAY comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
