2008 Dodge Nitro

226,497 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"Holy COW" clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

226,497KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8620712
  • Stock #: 680
  • VIN: 1D8GU28K58W174094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 226,497 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded 4X4 excellent for WORK or PLAY comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

