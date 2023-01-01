Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

214,964 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

"WOW one OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

"WOW one OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1696944108
  2. 1696944110
  3. 1696944317
  4. 1696944317
  5. 1696944317
  6. 1696944316
  7. 1696944317
  8. 1696944317
  9. 1696944316
  10. 1696944316
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
214,964KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10524015
  • Stock #: 1499
  • VIN: 1D7HU182X8J200513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,964 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER 4X4 truck in SHOW ROOM condition loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2013 Fiat 500 "Gas M...
 145,100 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2014 Fiat 500L "Holy...
 205,857 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Avenger "...
 204,062 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory