Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

214,964 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

"WOW one OWNER 4X4" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

"WOW one OWNER 4X4" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1698843595
  2. 1698843597
  3. 1698843599
  4. 1698843601
  5. 1698843603
  6. 1698843605
  7. 1698843609
  8. 1698843611
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
214,964KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10614333
  • Stock #: 1499
  • VIN: 1D7HU182X8J200513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,964 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER 4X4 truck in SHOW ROOM condition loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).Please  CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2009 Ford Focus "EL ...
 372,190 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2010 MINI Cooper "cl...
 169,996 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2005 MINI Cooper S "...
 223,414 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory