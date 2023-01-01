$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
"WOW one OWNER 4X4" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
214,964KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10614333
- Stock #: 1499
- VIN: 1D7HU182X8J200513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,964 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER 4X4 truck in SHOW ROOM condition loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
