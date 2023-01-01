$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
"One OWNER 4X4" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
"One OWNER 4X4" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
214,964KM
Used
VIN 1D7HU182X8J200513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,964 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS one OWNER 4X4 truck in SHOW ROOM condition loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
2008 Dodge Ram 1500