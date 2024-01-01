$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
"Holy COW" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
"Holy COW" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,205KM
VIN 1D7HU18N68S535420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,205 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” ONLY loaded 4X4 WORK or PLAY truck comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2008 Dodge Ram 1500