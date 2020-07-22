Menu
2008 Ford Escape

122,192 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT "Holy COW 122K" **certified+FREE 6M warranty**

2008 Ford Escape

XLT "Holy COW 122K" **certified+FREE 6M warranty**

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  • Listing ID: 5370356
  • Stock #: 1288
  • VIN: 1FMCU93Z58KE66132
Sale Price

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

122,192KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,192 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” fully loaded power seats ONLy 122K 4 wheel drive SUV comes fully certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

