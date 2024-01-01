Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2008 Ford Focus

164,560 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Ford Focus

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Focus

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1729540538
  2. 1729540545
  3. 1729540556
  4. 1729540564
  5. 1729540572
  6. 1729540580
  7. 1729540590
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,560KM
VIN 1FAHP35N58W253575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,560 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 "Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 236 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 "4 CARS under 4K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 469,799 KM $3,499 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Pontiac G6
2007 Pontiac G6 "RUNS like NEW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 183,948 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Focus