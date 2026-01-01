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<p>“Holy COW” fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF duel EXHAUST to many  options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty+ FREE oil change (+Hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2008 Honda Accord

301,711 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Honda Accord

"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
14528661.826163184?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25484

2008 Honda Accord

"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1785519145944
  2. 1785519146509
  3. 1785519146937
  4. 1785519147433
  5. 1785519147888
  6. 1785519148339
  7. 1785519148782
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
301,711KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCP36848A802937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1668
  • Mileage 301,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF duel EXHAUST to many  options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty+ FREE oil change (+Hst & Lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
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905-683-XXXX

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905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
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$4,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2008 Honda Accord