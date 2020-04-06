Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Honda Odyssey

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Odyssey

LX

Location

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

416-985-4800

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$3,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 261,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4843281
  • VIN: 5FNRL382X8B504784
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Prime Automobile 2008 Honda Odyssey LX,CERTIFIED,NO ACCIDENTS,Low KM for its age,CLEAN CAR PROOF,VERY CLEAN VEHICLE,AUTOMATIC,POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS TILT CRUISE CONTROL,EXCELLENT Running and Drives Smooth.  Car Proof Available on Our Vehicles..

Super comfortable for you and your family

Will be Certified Ready to GO

*******Financing Available******

HST & Licensing are EXTRA

******* Contact us 2 Hours prior to your arrival to the see Vehicle********

******Shop with Confidence.. We are proud Registered OMVIC Dealer *****

Prime AutoMobile
160 Dowty Rd,
Ajax,Ont
416-985-4800

Mon to Fri: 10am to 7pm Sat: 10 am to 3 pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Prime Automobile

2009 Dodge Journey SXT
 170,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Acadia SLE2
 124,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2010 Audi A4 2.0T
 150,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Prime Automobile

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

416-985-XXXX

(click to show)

416-985-4800

Send A Message