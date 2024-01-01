$5,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Sonata
"UNDERCOATED Yearly" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
179,987KM
Used
VIN 5NPET46F88H336395
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1533
- Mileage 179,987 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” SUPER clean in SHOW ROOM condition with power seats fully loaded UNDERCOATED every year NO RUST comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
