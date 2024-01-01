Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” SUPER clean in SHOW ROOM condition with power seats fully loaded UNDERCOATED every year NO RUST comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2008 Hyundai Sonata

179,987 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Sonata

"UNDERCOATED Yearly" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2008 Hyundai Sonata

"UNDERCOATED Yearly" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

179,987KM
Used
VIN 5NPET46F88H336395

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1533
  • Mileage 179,987 KM

“Holy COW” SUPER clean in SHOW ROOM condition with power seats fully loaded UNDERCOATED every year NO RUST comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty Included

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
