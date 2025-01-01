Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“El cheapo SPECIAL” fully loaded with SUNROOF comes Certified, FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2008 Hyundai Sonata

374,818 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Hyundai Sonata

Watch This Vehicle
12214407

2008 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1740414206
  2. 1740414213
  3. 1740414219
  4. 1740414228
  5. 1740414235
Contact Seller
Sale

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
374,818KM
VIN 5NPET46C58H327000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 374,818 KM

Vehicle Description

“El cheapo SPECIAL” fully loaded with SUNROOF comes Certified, FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2011 Chevrolet HHR
2011 Chevrolet HHR "El cheapo SPECIAL" certified + FREE 6M warranty 371,020 KM $3,499 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Dodge Ram 1500
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 "Holy COW 4X4 " certified + FREE 6M warranty 173,205 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Ford E250
2005 Ford E250 "WORK or PAY" certified + FREE 6 M warranty 227,096 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Sonata