2008 Mazda CX-9
"4X4 seats 7"clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
207,197KM
- Listing ID: 8629553
- Stock #: 1425
- VIN: JM3TB38AX80150593
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 207,197 KM
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4 wheel drive SUV easily SEATS 7. Fully loaded power leather interior SUNROOF Duel EXHAUST to many option to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1