2008 Mazda CX-9

207,197 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2008 Mazda CX-9

2008 Mazda CX-9

"Holy COW 4X4 seats 7"certified + FREE 6M warranty

2008 Mazda CX-9

"Holy COW 4X4 seats 7"certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

207,197KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8839799
  Stock #: 1425
  VIN: JM3TB38AX80150593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 1425
  • Mileage 207,197 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 4 wheel drive SUV easily SEATS 7. Fully loaded power leather interior SUNROOF Duel EXHAUST to many option to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

