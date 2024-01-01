Menu
"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 1n SHOW ROOM  condition. Fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

271,241 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

271,241KM
Used
VIN JM1BK343781840226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 722
  • Mileage 271,241 KM

Vehicle Description

“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 1n SHOW ROOM  condition. Fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-XXXX

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
