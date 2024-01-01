$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
271,241KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1BK343781840226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 722
- Mileage 271,241 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS 1n SHOW ROOM condition. Fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 "Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty 271,241 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan "WOW luxury SEAT 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty 174,702 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze "Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty 199,990 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2008 Mazda MAZDA3