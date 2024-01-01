Menu
<p>EL cheapo SPECIALS Cash & Carry (ONLY). 1) 2008 Mazda 3 (469799K) $3499.  2) 2009 Mazda 6 (366912K) $3999.  3) 2011 Chev. HHR (371020K ) $3999.  FULLY certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Call (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.</p>

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

469,799 KM

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
469,799KM
VIN JM1BK323981182640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 469,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

