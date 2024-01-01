2008 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>EL cheapo SPECIALS Cash & Carry (ONLY). 1) 2008 Mazda 3 (469799K) $3499. 2) 2009 Mazda 6 (366912K) $3999. 3) 2011 Chev. HHR (371020K ) $3999 4)2006 Dodge Charger (349349) $3999. FULLY certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 ( 2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
VIN JM1BK323981182640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 469,799 KM

Vehicle Description

"EL cheapo SPECIALS" Cash & Carry (ONLY). 1) 2008 Mazda 3 (469799K) $3499. 2) 2009 Mazda 6 (366912K) $3999. 3) 2011 Chev. HHR (371020K ) $3999 4)2006 Dodge Charger (349349) $3999. FULLY certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 ( 2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
