Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“COOL CAR only 163K” Nice SPORT CAR fully loaded with PANARAMIC sunroof . Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2008 MINI Cooper

163,424 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 MINI Cooper

"COOL CAR only 163K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
12940352

2008 MINI Cooper

"COOL CAR only 163K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1757082978009
  2. 1757082978457
  3. 1757082978884
  4. 1757082979301
  5. 1757082979787
  6. 1757082980270
  7. 1757082980733
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,424KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWMF33598TT64465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 736
  • Mileage 163,424 KM

Vehicle Description

“COOL CAR only 163K” Nice SPORT CAR fully loaded with PANARAMIC sunroof . Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2008 Chevrolet Colorado
2008 Chevrolet Colorado "4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty 255,288 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 "Zoom ZOOM seat 6" certified + FREE 6M warranty 262,222 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Focus 'Holy COW
2015 Ford Focus 'Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty 198,601 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2008 MINI Cooper