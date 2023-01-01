Menu
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

229,960 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer

"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

229,960KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10190325
  Stock #: 1487
  VIN: JA3AU16U28U601387

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 229,960 KM

Vehicle Description

"Holy COW" Super clean NO ACCIDENTS a SPORTS car LOOKS & RUNS like NEW comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

