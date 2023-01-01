$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer
"cool SPORT car" certified + FREE 6m warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
229,960KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10357050
- Stock #: 1487
- VIN: JA3AU16U28U601387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,960 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS a SPORTS car LOOKS & RUNS like NEW comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6M WARRANTY
