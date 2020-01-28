Menu
2008 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

2008 Nissan Pathfinder

SE

Location

Row Auto Sales Inc

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

1-855-574-2224

Sale Price

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 239,500KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4574658
  • VIN: 5N1AR18B58C652804
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Row Auto Sales

WHITE ON BROWN CLOTH. NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY WELL MAINTAINED. MUST BE SEEN. PL, PW, CRUISE, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CAR PROOF. SUNROOF.

4X4, 7 PASSENGER. NEW ALL SEASON TIRES. AIR BAG LIGHT ON. HAS SOME DENTS ON THE ROOD AND ROOF. NEEDS A CLEAN UP.


CERTIFIED 


BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME. THANK YOU.  CALL OR TEXT ANYTIME 9AM-9PM SHAUN 416-270-3324 NICK 647-834-5626 


 ROW AUTO SALES INC

509 BAYLY ST EAST AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 

TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK. FROM 9-9 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

 LOCATED INSIDE THE SERVICE ONTARIO BUILDING.

 OMVIC REGISTERED, UCDA MEMBER. 

FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

 CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. SOME VEHICLES ARE STORED INDOORS.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Row Auto Sales Inc

Row Auto Sales Inc

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

