2008 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,999 + taxes & licensing 2 5 2 , 5 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9336229

9336229 Stock #: 1461

1461 VIN: JN8AS58V08W140753

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 252,550 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features FREE 6M WARRANTY

