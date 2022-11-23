$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2008 Nissan Rogue
"WOW 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
252,550KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9336229
- Stock #: 1461
- VIN: JN8AS58V08W140753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,550 KM
Vehicle Description
“WOW” fully loaded 4X4 SUV with heated POWER leather seats DUEL exhaust SUNROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6M WARRANTY
