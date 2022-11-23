Menu
2008 Nissan Rogue

252,550 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"WOW 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

"WOW 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

252,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9336229
  • Stock #: 1461
  • VIN: JN8AS58V08W140753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,550 KM

Vehicle Description

“WOW” fully loaded 4X4 SUV with heated POWER leather seats DUEL exhaust SUNROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.   www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

