2008 Pontiac G5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $3,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 1 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7316345

7316345 Stock #: 1388

1388 VIN: 1G2AL55F587342895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,199 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Rear Spoiler Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.