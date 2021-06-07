Menu
2008 Pontiac G5

172,199 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"Holy COW" *clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty*

Location

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

172,199KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7316345
  • Stock #: 1388
  • VIN: 1G2AL55F587342895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,199 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS in SHOW ROOM condition loaded with sunroof. Comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer

