2008 Pontiac G6
"BOOS is MAD only 144K" Certified+FREE 6M warranty
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
144,821KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10602666
- Stock #: 1494
- VIN: 1G2ZF57B884115772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,821 KM
Vehicle Description
“WOW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
FREE 6M WARRANTY
