<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“WOW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2008 Pontiac G6

144,821 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

144,821KM
Used
VIN 1G2ZF57B884115772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,821 KM

Vehicle Description

“WOW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Active suspension
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

