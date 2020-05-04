Menu
2008 Pontiac Montana

w/1SB

2008 Pontiac Montana

w/1SB

Location

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

416-985-4800

Sale Price

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 216,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4949028
  • VIN: 1GMDV23108D132954
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Prime Automobile (416 985 4800)  2008 Pontiac Montana EXT, CERTIFIED, NO ACCIDENTS...VERY CLEAN VEHICLE,AUTOMATIC,POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS TILT CRUISE CONTROL AM.FM.CD. AND MORE..POWER OPTIONS,Traction Control,, EXCELLENT Running and Drives Smooth.

Oil Changed,Will be Certified Ready to GO

HST & Licensing are EXTRA

******* Contact us 2 Hours prior to your arrival to the see Vehicle********

******Shop with Confidence.. We are proud Registered OMVIC Dealer *****

Prime AutoMobile
160 Dowty Rd,
Ajax,Ont
416-985-4800

Mon to Fri: 10am to 7pm Sat: 10 am to 3 pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Telematics

Prime Automobile

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

