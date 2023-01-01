$8,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Porsche Cayenne
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
231,404KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10392051
- Stock #: 1476
- VIN: WP1AA29PX8LA05065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 231,404 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” TOP of line 4X4 LUXURY SUV super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF backup CAMERA DUEL exhaust to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1