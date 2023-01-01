Menu
2008 Porsche Cayenne

231,404 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2008 Porsche Cayenne

2008 Porsche Cayenne

"Holy COW 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2008 Porsche Cayenne

"Holy COW 4X4 SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

231,404KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10424298
  • Stock #: 1476
  • VIN: WP1AA29PX8LA05065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1476
  • Mileage 231,404 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” TOP of line 4X4 LUXURY SUV super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF backup CAMERA DUEL exhaust to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

