<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” TOP of line 4X4 LUXURY SUV super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF backup CAMERA DUEL exhaust to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2008 Porsche Cayenne

235,404 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Porsche Cayenne

"4X4 Luxury SUV SPORT" certified+FREE 6M warranty

2008 Porsche Cayenne

"4X4 Luxury SUV SPORT" certified+FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,404KM
VIN WP1AA29PX8LA05065

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,404 KM

“Holy COW” TOP of line 4X4 LUXURY SUV super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF backup CAMERA DUEL exhaust to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Fog Lights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty Included

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2008 Porsche Cayenne