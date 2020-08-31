Menu
2008 Saturn Outlook

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

IFM Auto Sales Inc

647-898-7696

XR

Location

IFM Auto Sales Inc

264 Fairall St, Ajax, ON L1S 1R7

647-898-7696

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

225,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5805744
  • Stock #: 119
  • VIN: 5GZER23708J289644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 SATURN OUTLLO XR PRICE PLUS H.S.T ( LICENSING IS EXTRA $$$ )

 

BEING SOLD AS IS WE ARE LOCATED IN AJAX ONT. IFM AUTO SALES INC. 264 FAIRALL STREET AJAX ONT L1S 1R6 (905)-428-2077 (647)-898-7696 Monday-Sat 9:30-7.00

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

IFM Auto Sales Inc

IFM Auto Sales Inc

264 Fairall St, Ajax, ON L1S 1R7

