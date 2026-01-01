$6,022+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Toyota Prius
2008 Toyota Prius
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$6,022
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
160,506KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKB20U883356837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Pine Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 9480-08
- Mileage 160,506 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Toyota Prius. Brown exterior, and beige cloth interior. The vehicle odometer is 160,506 km and runs and drives with no engine lights on. The vehicle is sold as is and may require additional work. We do not perform mechanical checks or provide safety inspections.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Additional Features
air_conditioning
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
Call Dealer
438-364-XXXX(click to show)
$6,022
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
438-364-2067
2008 Toyota Prius