<p>Drives like new! 73,446 original kms, clean inside &amp; out. Small dent on passenger door as seen in pics</p>

2008 Toyota Yaris

73,446 KM

Description

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris

12517015

2008 Toyota Yaris

Location

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,446KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKT923385199605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Drives like new! 73,446 original kms, clean inside & out. Small dent on passenger door as seen in pics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2008 Toyota Yaris