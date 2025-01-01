$6,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris
2008 Toyota Yaris
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,446KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKT923385199605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,446 KM
Vehicle Description
Drives like new! 73,446 original kms, clean inside & out. Small dent on passenger door as seen in pics
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
