2008 Volkswagen Rabbit
S
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWCA71K38W189562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour United Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle runs and drives. Engine light on for code P0411 secondary air injection incorrect flow. Rust on fender as seen in pics
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
