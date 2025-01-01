Menu
<p>Vehicle runs and drives. Engine light on for code P0411 secondary air injection incorrect flow. Rust on fender as seen in pics</p>

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

116,699 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

S

12380832

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit

S

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,699KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWCA71K38W189562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour United Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,699 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle runs and drives. Engine light on for code P0411 secondary air injection incorrect flow. Rust on fender as seen in pics

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-XXXX

438-364-2067

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2008 Volkswagen Rabbit