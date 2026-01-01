Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF duel  EXHAUST to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com</p>

2009 Acura TL

223,736 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Acura TL

"Luxury SPORTS car" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
13511654

2009 Acura TL

"Luxury SPORTS car" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1769446083427
  2. 1769446083965
  3. 1769446084439
  4. 1769446084872
  5. 1769446085303
  6. 1769446085735
  7. 1769446086249
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
223,736KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUA86289A800513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,736 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded POWER leather interior SUNROOF duel  EXHAUST to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class "clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 193,711 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 MINI Cooper
2008 MINI Cooper "COOL SPORT CAR " certified + FREE 6M warranty 163,424 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Volvo XC90
2006 Volvo XC90 "WOW 4x4 LUXURY seat 7" certified+FREE 6M warranty 253,711 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2009 Acura TL