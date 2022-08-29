Menu
2009 Acura TL

202,000 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sixth Gear Motors

647-206-2195

2009 Acura TL

2009 Acura TL

w/Nav Pkg

2009 Acura TL

w/Nav Pkg

Location

Sixth Gear Motors

30 Harwood Av South, Ajax, ON L1S 2B7

647-206-2195

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9112111
  VIN: 19UUA86569A800858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

