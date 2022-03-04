Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Buick Enclave

226,811 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2009 Buick Enclave

2009 Buick Enclave

CXL "4X4 Seats 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Buick Enclave

CXL "4X4 Seats 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

226,811KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8629955
  • Stock #: 1418
  • VIN: 5GAEV23D59J197211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 226,811 KM

Vehicle Description

“Black BEAUTY” fully loaded 4X4 easily SEATS 7 with power leather interior DUEL SUNROOF Android AUTO/ Apple CARPLAY & Navigation System REMOTE start DVD plater for kids & 4 NEW TIRE certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2008 Chrysler Sebrin...
 127,900 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Nitro "Ho...
 226,497 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Ranger FX4...
 243,895 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory