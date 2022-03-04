$8,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Buick Enclave
CXL "4X4 Seats 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
226,811KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8629955
- Stock #: 1418
- VIN: 5GAEV23D59J197211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 226,811 KM
Vehicle Description
“Black BEAUTY” fully loaded 4X4 easily SEATS 7 with power leather interior DUEL SUNROOF Android AUTO/ Apple CARPLAY & Navigation System REMOTE start DVD plater for kids & 4 NEW TIRE certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
