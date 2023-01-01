Menu
2009 Chevrolet Aveo

188,590 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,590KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10404855
  • Stock #: 1486
  • VIN: KL1TX55EX9B325550

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,590 KM

"Gas MISER" in mint condition comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst. & Lic). Call (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

CD Player

Warranty Included

Wheel Covers
Telematics
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

