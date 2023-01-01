2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 6 , 1 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10524021

10524021 Stock #: 1501

1501 VIN: 1G1AT55H797281959

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1501

Mileage 196,153 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.