$4,999
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
196,153KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10524021
- Stock #: 1501
- VIN: 1G1AT55H797281959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,153 KM
Vehicle Description
” Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS come loaded fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
