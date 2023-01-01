Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Gas MISER” fully loaded SUNROOF and YES ONE OWNER vehicle comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).</span></p>

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

101,066 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

"one OWNER low K'S" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

"one OWNER low K'S" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1703863212
  2. 1703863224
  3. 1703863232
  4. 1703863239
  5. 1703863247
  6. 1703863255
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
101,066KM
Used
VIN 1G1AT58H097135351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,066 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” fully loaded SUNROOF and YES ONE OWNER vehicle comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2009 Ford Focus
2009 Ford Focus "Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty 130,997 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse
2010 Chevrolet Traverse " WOW seats 7" Certified + FREE 6M warranty 164,800 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Acura MDX
2005 Acura MDX "WOW 4X4 SUV seats 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty 339,846 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt