$12,999+ tax & licensing
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
228,190KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8563505
- Stock #: 1431
- VIN: 2GCEK13M591100259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,190 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS excellent for WORK or PLAY fully loaded power leather interior with rear DVD player. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Leather Seats
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
