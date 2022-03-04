Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

228,190 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

228,190KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8611115
  • Stock #: 1431
  • VIN: 2GCEK13M591100259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,190 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS excellent for WORK or PLAY fully loaded power leather interior with rear DVD player. Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).   (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2007 Honda Element "...
 209,340 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2006 Mitsubishi Ende...
 268,991 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2008 Chrysler Sebrin...
 127,900 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory